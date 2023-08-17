Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely public services

Chief Commissioner of the Right to Services Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim Khan Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing activities within district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner of the Right to Services Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim Khan Thursday chaired a meeting aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing activities within district Abbottabad.

During the session, the Chief Commissioner engaged with the officials, underscoring the collective responsibility of all government departments to provide efficient and transparent services to the public.

Saleem Khan urged district officers to adopt a proactive approach towards resolving citizen issues. He emphasized the need for continuous performance evaluation within their respective departments to ensure a timely response to public needs.

Chief Commissioner KP instructed the coordination of Right to Service, Right to Information and the Right to Information Act (RTI Act ) initiatives across all government departments. This approach aims to guarantee accessible and dependable public services.

Commissioner of RTI, Zakir Afridi, Secretary of RTI Hafiz Esmat, ADC Abbottabad Gabriel Raza, AC Abbottabad Sohail Salim, District Monitoring Officer of RTI Abbottabad Aamir Dil Khan, ADC-1 Ali Sher Khan Khalil, AAC-2 Lubna Iqbal, ADC -3 Zark Yar Turu, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, District education Officer mail Tanveer, representative of District Education female, Revenue staff and other district officers attended the meeting.