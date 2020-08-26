Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja has assured the resolution of the problems being faced by tax bars under his jurisdiction on priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja has assured the resolution of the problems being faced by tax bars under his jurisdiction on priority.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Tax Bar Peshawar here Wednesday, he said that revenue and tax bar are compulsory for each other. He stressed need for joint efforts of the tax bar and FBR for expansion of tax net, tax recovery and economy stability.

The Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office attended the ceremony as chief guest and administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of the tax bar.

The newly elected Tax Bar Peshawar is comprised of President Mushtaq Ahmad advocate, Senior Vice President Babar Nazir, Vice President Hamayun Rohaila, Finance Secretary Nawaz Ahmad and Secretary library Quaid Ali Shah respectively.

The Chief Commissioner congratulated the newly elected tax bar and discussed different problems faced by them.

On this occasion, the newly elected President Tax Bar, Mushtaq Ahmad Advocate assured full cooperation for the expansion of tax base and promotion of tax culture.