Chief Commissioner Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Sargodha region Sardar Ali Khawaja region includes 30,525 people in tax net in 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Sargodha region Sardar Ali Khawaja here on Friday said FBR has been adopted uniform policy to include non tax filers into tax net. The Regional office was striving hard to create awareness among masses regarding tax filing and all stake holders were being contacted for submission of their tax returns in the FBR, he expressed.

He said that Sargodha region has collected Rs 14 billion amounts and deposited it into the national exchequer during previous financial year 2018-19, adding that 1011 people were added in tax net in year 2018 and 30,525 have also been included in year 2019.

He briefed that data of 480 people living in 2 kanals and above areas houses in the city and total 155 were tax filers while notices have been served to remaining 325 people to include themselves in tax net adding that out of total 40 people have so far contacted to FBR for registrations. The FBR has also collected data of commercial electricity and Sui Gas connections while most of the commercial connections were operational on the name of non tax filers and notices have been served to them, he said.

He told that total 187 vehicles existing here above 2400cc power and 143 owners of these vehicles were NTN holders and 44 owners have no registrations in the FBR which have also been issued notices while 17 people have now made their registrations after receiving notices.

The FBR office has been served notices to 4800 people whom made transaction in the banks over Rs 1 million, he stated and added that 584 practicing Doctors were also being included here in the tax net.

He disclosed that total 1197 members were registered in the Gymkhana Sargodha and out of total 1084 members are registered in FBR while 500 members never deposited their tax returns and 173 members have no tax record.

A data collected from Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) regarding business community in the grain, fruit and vegetable markets disclosed that total 59 businessmen were registered and out of total, only three businessmen have been filled their tax returns.

The FBR official said salaried class should also maintain check and balance in filling their tax returns and asserts of some persons were observing high than their annual income adding that 14000 people never bothered to file their tax returns.

Total 500 brick kilns were operational in the region which had been exempted from the sales tax in 2015 for next three years. They had collected taxes amounts from consumers in rates while did not reduced their bricks rates adding that RS 10000 monthly tax has been imposed on them.

The region has over 500 control sheds and around 250 owners were paying taxes while data has been collected through commercial meters and action would be initiated against them under law.

He said that during last year Rs 2.56 billion taxes amounts were collected in first three months of fiscal year and Rs 3.17 billion amounts have been collected in first quarter of current financial year.

The Chief Commissioner urged masses to register themselves in FBR and pay their taxes according to their incomes and asserts.