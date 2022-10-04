Chief Commissioner for facilitating contract, retired employees

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis has directed all the departments under the ICT administration to send different cases of retiring and contract employees one month prior to their retirement and expiration of contracts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis has directed all the departments under the ICT administration to send different cases of retiring and contract employees one month prior to their retirement and expiration of contracts.

The initiative was taken to ensure full facilitation of the retiring and contract employees, said a news release on Tuesday.

Moreover, all the officers have been directed that there should be no unnecessary hurdle or delay in finalizing the payment of retirement benefits cases.

Any violations in this regard shall amount to criminal negligence and dereliction on the part of the officer concerned.

Accordingly, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the responsible officers.

The Additional Commissioner (G) / Director (Administration), ICT, has issued directives to all the departments under ICT administration for strict compliance of the order.