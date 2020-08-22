Chief commissioner holds meeting with religious scholars

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Amer Ali Ahmad Saturday held a meeting with religious scholars to promote inter-sect harmony during holy month of Muharram

The meeting was attended by the organizers of Majalis and licensees of processions. The deputy commissioner was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The chief commissioner stressed on maintaining peace, brotherhood and harmony during the holy month.

He also shared the SOPs of COVID-19 regarding Muharram Majalis and mourning processions with the participants and requested them to strictly adhere to the SOPs as the threat of the pandemic was not completely over.

All participants were asked to share their views on the administrative arrangements and to highlight shortcomings in security arrangements observed, if any.

The local clerics of all sects assured the chief commissioner that they would extend cooperation to the district administration in making immaculate security arrangements.

The license holders of processions vowed that they would follow the code of conduct, timings and routes of processions.

They also informed the chief commissioner that they had placed CCTV cameras on the routes of the main procession of 9th Muharram in sector G-6.

These CCTV cameras have live feed in Safe City Control Room.

They further reassured that they would discourage the elements who could create sectarian rift.

Almost all organizers expressed satisfaction on the security and administrative arrangements made by the ICT administration.

The chief commissioner directed the officers of the ICT administration to personally visit the routes of the processions and coordinate with the organizers to resolve the issues amicably.

He instructed the officers of the district administration to leave no stone unturned to ensure peace and make a concerted effort to enforce code of conduct issued by the government.

This was the third round of meeting with the religious clerics. Earlier, Assistant Commissioners held meetings at Sub-Divisional level followed with district level meeting held by the deputy commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Islamabad.