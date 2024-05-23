Chief Commissioner Islamabad visits Police Lines Headquarters

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Police Lines Headquarters here and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and discussed various matters of public interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Police Lines Headquarters here and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and discussed various matters of public interest.

A public relations officer said that, senior police officers from Islamabad Police were also present on the occasion. The Chief Commissioner paid homage at the Martyrs' Memorial and offered fatiha for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honor to the Chief Commissioner. The Chief Commissioner also visited the firing range and Central Police Office.

During the visit, DIG Headquarters and AIG Operations briefed the Chief Commissioner on various matters related to Islamabad Police, which included crime prevention in the Federal capital, anti-encroachment operations, new police stations, digitalization in Islamabad Police, and various construction projects.