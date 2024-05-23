Open Menu

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Visits Police Lines Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Chief Commissioner Islamabad visits Police Lines Headquarters

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Police Lines Headquarters here and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and discussed various matters of public interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Police Lines Headquarters here and met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and discussed various matters of public interest.

A public relations officer said that, senior police officers from Islamabad Police were also present on the occasion. The Chief Commissioner paid homage at the Martyrs' Memorial and offered fatiha for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honor to the Chief Commissioner. The Chief Commissioner also visited the firing range and Central Police Office.

During the visit, DIG Headquarters and AIG Operations briefed the Chief Commissioner on various matters related to Islamabad Police, which included crime prevention in the Federal capital, anti-encroachment operations, new police stations, digitalization in Islamabad Police, and various construction projects.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Nasir Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various pu ..

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

3 minutes ago
 Departments urge to ensure effective representatio ..

Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget

4 minutes ago
 Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke reli ..

Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps

4 minutes ago
 Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on socia ..

Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development pr ..

Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

3 minutes ago
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: ..

Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo

3 minutes ago
 Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committe ..

Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

3 minutes ago
 Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

13 minutes ago
 KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Ra ..

KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death

3 minutes ago
 RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

3 minutes ago
 PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers ..

PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan