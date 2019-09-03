UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Visits Vegetables Market

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Chief Commissioner Islamabad visits Vegetables Market

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed Tuesday visited the Vegetables Market and discussed rate lists issued by the market and its implementation mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed Tuesday visited the Vegetables Market and discussed rate lists issued by the market and its implementation mechanism.

He visited different stalls and inspected that rate list was affixed and adhered. He also reiterated that maintaining cleanliness and traffic flow in the market should be priority.

The market committee briefed about relocation of carts and establishment of new car parking.

Amir Ali Ahmed emphasized the purpose of having Market Committee was to facilitate business and convenience of the citizens which may be given highest priority.

Price monitoring should be a regular feature for which the Market Committee shall announce a task force.

Besides the DC office and Market Committee shall issue price analysis on the basis of historical data to give and idea about the overall price control.

Directorate of Agriculture Extension Services and Market Committee were asked to speed up opening of Tarlia Bazar for public in a transparent manner.

All members of the Market Committee, Director Agriculture Extension Services and his staff, DC and AC concerned were present.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Agriculture Car Traffic Price Amir Ali May Market

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

47 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

1 hour ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

1 hour ago

Paris court hands ex-Thai airline CEO 4-year term ..

1 minute ago

Facilities at M-1 Motorway to be improved: Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Workshop held to take up legislative reforms issue ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.