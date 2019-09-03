Chief Commissioner Islamabad visits Vegetables Market

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed Tuesday visited the Vegetables Market and discussed rate lists issued by the market and its implementation mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed Tuesday visited the Vegetables Market and discussed rate lists issued by the market and its implementation mechanism.

He visited different stalls and inspected that rate list was affixed and adhered. He also reiterated that maintaining cleanliness and traffic flow in the market should be priority.

The market committee briefed about relocation of carts and establishment of new car parking.

Amir Ali Ahmed emphasized the purpose of having Market Committee was to facilitate business and convenience of the citizens which may be given highest priority.

Price monitoring should be a regular feature for which the Market Committee shall announce a task force.

Besides the DC office and Market Committee shall issue price analysis on the basis of historical data to give and idea about the overall price control.

Directorate of Agriculture Extension Services and Market Committee were asked to speed up opening of Tarlia Bazar for public in a transparent manner.

All members of the Market Committee, Director Agriculture Extension Services and his staff, DC and AC concerned were present.