Open Menu

Chief Commissioner Office Organizes An Enriching Event To Commemorate Int’l Women Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Women Day

The Chief Commissioner Office here on Friday organized an enriching event to commemorate International Women’s Day under the theme "Breaking Barriers"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Chief Commissioner Office here on Friday organized an enriching event to commemorate International Women’s Day under the theme "breaking Barriers."

The event brought together esteemed guests, speakers, and participants to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women across diverse fields.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including Humaira Ahmed, Secretary, National Heritage & Culture Division, Aisha Humera Ch, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Interior among others.

The lineup of speakers comprised renowned figures who shared their insights and experiences: Geir Tonstol, ILO’s Country Director for Pakistan, Huma Fakhar, Businesswoman and Philanthropist, Nigar Nazar, Cartoonist and CEO, Gogi Studios, Syed Ali Abbas, CEO, Hive, Zeejah Fazli and Hina Abidi, Philanthropists and Zunaira Fayyaz, Lawyer and Climate Expert.

The event featured engaging panel discussions, shedding light on pertinent issues surrounding gender equality and women's empowerment.

Additionally, awards were presented to the students of the Women Development Wing for their outstanding achievements in various fields including IT, Horticulture, Management, and Finance.

The students also established stalls to highlight their expertise and skills.

Speaking about the event, Director General of the Chief Commissioner Office, ICT, Asim Ayub, remarked, "International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women to our society. Through initiatives like these, we strive to create a more inclusive and equitable environment where women can thrive and break barriers."

Related Topics

Pakistan Ilo Women Event

Recent Stories

PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's ..

PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win

6 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..

6 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community rela ..

DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues

6 minutes ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate mem ..

MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member

6 minutes ago
 8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report

6 minutes ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Just ..

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inau ..

6 minutes ago
Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN

Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women's Day

10 minutes ago
 Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Da ..

Faryal congrats nation on International Women's Day

10 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vacc ..

DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive

6 minutes ago
 CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Taka ..

CCP allows merger in health insurance, health Takaful sector

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary ..

Pakistan Army arranges four-day tour for seminary students of North Waziristan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan