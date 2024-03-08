Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Women Day

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Chief Commissioner Office here on Friday organized an enriching event to commemorate International Women’s Day under the theme "Breaking Barriers"
The event brought together esteemed guests, speakers, and participants to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women across diverse fields.
The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including Humaira Ahmed, Secretary, National Heritage & Culture Division, Aisha Humera Ch, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Interior among others.
The lineup of speakers comprised renowned figures who shared their insights and experiences: Geir Tonstol, ILO’s Country Director for Pakistan, Huma Fakhar, Businesswoman and Philanthropist, Nigar Nazar, Cartoonist and CEO, Gogi Studios, Syed Ali Abbas, CEO, Hive, Zeejah Fazli and Hina Abidi, Philanthropists and Zunaira Fayyaz, Lawyer and Climate Expert.
The event featured engaging panel discussions, shedding light on pertinent issues surrounding gender equality and women's empowerment.
Additionally, awards were presented to the students of the Women Development Wing for their outstanding achievements in various fields including IT, Horticulture, Management, and Finance.
The students also established stalls to highlight their expertise and skills.
Speaking about the event, Director General of the Chief Commissioner Office, ICT, Asim Ayub, remarked, "International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women to our society. Through initiatives like these, we strive to create a more inclusive and equitable environment where women can thrive and break barriers."
