Chief Commissioner orders tight security for 19 Safar Chehlum procession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed law enforcement agencies to implement foolproof security measures for the upcoming 19 Safar Chehlum procession in the Federal capital.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Randhawa stressed the “complete implementation” of the security and traffic plan, underscoring that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the administration’s top priority.

“Strict checking will be enforced at all entry and exit points during the Chehlum procession,” Randhawa said. “We will also ensure round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV cameras installed along the procession route, supported by a central control room.”

The Chief Commissioner said Islamabad Traffic Police was instructed to release an alternative traffic plan to minimize disruption for commuters.

He said the security plan will involve enhanced patrolling, access control at key locations, and coordination among police, traffic officials, and other law enforcement agencies. The measures aim to ensure smooth conduct of the procession while maintaining public order.

Randhawa appealed to residents to cooperate with security personnel and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police or administration for “timely action.”

The Chehlum procession, marking the 40th day after Ashura in the Islamic month of Safar, draws large gatherings each year, making security and traffic management critical for the safety of participants and the wider public.