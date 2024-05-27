Chief Commissioner rebukes Jinnah Garden Society for ignoring affected residents

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa admonished the administration of Jinnah Garden Cooperative Housing Scheme for neglecting the concerns of the affected individuals and directed them to fulfill

the requirements for approval of the layout plan.

Randhawa directed to prepare a comprehensive action plan to give possession to 6,100 affected individuals. He directed the identification of specific areas for allotting plots to these victims.

It is noteworthy that the recipients of plots in the Jinnah Garden Cooperative Housing Scheme have fulfilled all financial obligations, yet possession has not been provided to them.

The affected individuals approached the High Court, which instructed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to conduct a joint hearing involving all stakeholders. Accordingly, in adherence to the High Court's orders, a hearing was convened on Monday, with participation from the management of the societies, including the Secretary Cooperative.

CDA initially approved the layout plans for phases one and two of Jinnah Garden, but later revoked approval due to non-compliance with conditions.

APP/szm-sra