Chief Commissioner Rebukes Jinnah Garden Society For Ignoring Affected Residents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa admonished the administration of Jinnah Garden Cooperative Housing Scheme for neglecting the concerns of the affected individuals and directed them to fulfill
the requirements for approval of the layout plan.
Randhawa directed to prepare a comprehensive action plan to give possession to 6,100 affected individuals. He directed the identification of specific areas for allotting plots to these victims.
It is noteworthy that the recipients of plots in the Jinnah Garden Cooperative Housing Scheme have fulfilled all financial obligations, yet possession has not been provided to them.
The affected individuals approached the High Court, which instructed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to conduct a joint hearing involving all stakeholders. Accordingly, in adherence to the High Court's orders, a hearing was convened on Monday, with participation from the management of the societies, including the Secretary Cooperative.
CDA initially approved the layout plans for phases one and two of Jinnah Garden, but later revoked approval due to non-compliance with conditions.
APP/szm-sra
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister condemns terrorists firing in Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
SC to observes holiday on Youm e Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry announces holiday in ICT schools, colleges on May 283 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with minorities: Tahir Ashrafi3 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to Tanveer in FIA's case3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti orders to formulate strategy to control rising non-developmental expenditures3 minutes ago
-
WFP delegation meets DC Nawabshah3 minutes ago
-
AGP assures recovery of missing persons: IHC3 minutes ago
-
BISE RWP practical exams cancelled3 minutes ago
-
Governor directs authorities to pay attention on restoration of Quetta beauty13 minutes ago
-
District peace and interfaith harmony committee meeting held13 minutes ago
-
DC visits schools of Tehsil Daur13 minutes ago