Chief Commissioner reviews ongoing anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed Wednesday reviewed the ongoing drive against encroachments in Islamabad.

During the meeting Instructions were issued that all formations of CDA and MCI are respectively responsible for action against encroachments while ICT Administration and Islamabad Police will monitor and provide support in that regard, said a news release issued here.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporations and other senior officers.

Meanwhile Capital Development Authority conducted a massive operation against encroachments in the areas along IJP Road, Saidpur , Khanna , Sector G-9, Sector G-11 and I-8 Markaz. Encroachments of different types were demolished during the operation.

During the operation conducted at I.J Principal Road, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished 04 kiosks and one tire shop while one truck encroachment material was also confiscated from Faizabad along I.

J Principal Road.

The team also removed nine animals selling points, dismantled three fences and digging was done in double road area along I.J Principal Road so that the land could not be re-encroached.

During the same operation at Pindora Chungi along I.J Principal Road seven sheds, one fence, five sign boards, one billboard, six parking polls, one security cabin and seven kiosks were demolished.

In the area of Saidpur the Environment Wing of MCI demolished three Boundary walls, two Bathrooms, one House, three under construction rooms along with kitchens and washrooms illegally constructed on state land.

Similarly at Bilal Town, Khana Pul area demolished five shops and three sheds in the vicinity. During operations, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished one under construction room being constructed on state land adjacent to Block No. G-9/2, one roadside hotel and one room constructed illegally on plot located in sector G-11/3 and one roadside hotel was also demolished in Markaz I-8.