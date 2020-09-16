UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Commissioner Reviews Ongoing Anti-encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:25 PM

Chief Commissioner reviews ongoing anti-encroachment drive

Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed Wednesday reviewed the ongoing drive against encroachments in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed Wednesday reviewed the ongoing drive against encroachments in Islamabad.

During the meeting Instructions were issued that all formations of CDA and MCI are respectively responsible for action against encroachments while ICT Administration and Islamabad Police will monitor and provide support in that regard, said a news release issued here.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporations and other senior officers.

Meanwhile Capital Development Authority conducted a massive operation against encroachments in the areas along IJP Road, Saidpur , Khanna , Sector G-9, Sector G-11 and I-8 Markaz. Encroachments of different types were demolished during the operation.

During the operation conducted at I.J Principal Road, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished 04 kiosks and one tire shop while one truck encroachment material was also confiscated from Faizabad along I.

J Principal Road.

The team also removed nine animals selling points, dismantled three fences and digging was done in double road area along I.J Principal Road so that the land could not be re-encroached.

During the same operation at Pindora Chungi along I.J Principal Road seven sheds, one fence, five sign boards, one billboard, six parking polls, one security cabin and seven kiosks were demolished.

In the area of Saidpur the Environment Wing of MCI demolished three Boundary walls, two Bathrooms, one House, three under construction rooms along with kitchens and washrooms illegally constructed on state land.

Similarly at Bilal Town, Khana Pul area demolished five shops and three sheds in the vicinity. During operations, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished one under construction room being constructed on state land adjacent to Block No. G-9/2, one roadside hotel and one room constructed illegally on plot located in sector G-11/3 and one roadside hotel was also demolished in Markaz I-8.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Hotel Road Saidpur Faizabad Same Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

1 minute ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

1 minute ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

16 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.