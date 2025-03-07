Chief Commissioner Reviews Ramazan Bazaars, Ensures Affordable Essentials For Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM
Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted an extensive visit to various Ramazan bazaars and stalls across the city on Friday to ensure smooth implementation of the government’s Ramazan relief package
During his visit, he reviewed the availability and pricing of essential items, addressing public grievances on the spot and issuing immediate instructions to resolve issues.
Accompanied by officials, Randhawa visited the H-9 and G-6 Ramazan bazaars, where he interacted with consumers and inquired about the prices and quality of food items.
Shoppers expressed satisfaction with the availability of essential goods and praised the government’s efforts to provide relief during the holy month.
The Chief Commissioner paid special attention to sugar stalls, a key commodity during Ramazan, and sought feedback from consumers regarding any challenges they faced.
He issued on-the-spot directives to resolve these issues promptly.
Randhawa also conducted a detailed inspection of the stock of essential items, including sugar, ghee, rice, and other food staples, ensuring that supplies were adequate and prices were in line with official rates.
During a briefing, officials informed Randhawa that the prices of food items in Islamabad’s cheap bazaars were comparatively lower than those in other cities.
Similarly, the prices of vegetables and fruits were either lower or on par with rates in other urban centers.
This affordability has been a significant relief for residents, particularly during the inflationary pressures observed in recent months.
Randhawa directed Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to ensure strict adherence to official price lists and maintain a visible presence in markets to address consumer complaints promptly.
He emphasized that official price lists, helpline numbers, and WhatsApp contact details should be prominently displayed in all bazaars for the convenience of consumers.
“The government is committed to providing relief to the public during Ramadan,” Randhawa stated. “Strict action will be taken against those found charging more than the official rates or engaging in illegal profiteering. We will not tolerate any exploitation of consumers.”
The Ramazan relief package, which includes subsidized rates for key commodities, has been a cornerstone of the government’s strategy to ease the financial burden on families during this period.
As Ramazan progresses, the administration has pledged to maintain vigilance in markets to ensure compliance with pricing regulations and to address any emerging issues swiftly.
