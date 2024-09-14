Chief Commissioner RTO Assures Of Measures To Resolve Businessmen Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The newly appointed Chief Commissioner of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Yasir Ali has assured of taking all possible steps for the resolution of problems being faced by the business community of the province.
According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Yasir Ali expressed these views while talking with the Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who called on him at his office.
Chief Commissioner RTO told Coordinator PAJCCI that business community can contact him at any time and he will try to his utmost to provide maximum relief to them.
Yasir Ali said facilitation of the business community is the main objective of the post he is holding and will fulfil his professional responsibilities.
Earlier, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who also holds offices of Member Advisory Committee and Honorary Coordinator Media Affairs in the Federal Tax Ombudsman office, congratulated Yasir Ali on assuming of his duties in RTO Peshawar.
He also offered his services for close coordination between tax department officials and the business community of the province.
Zia Sarhadi also made some suggestions for simplification of tax collection procedures, resolution of problems being faced by taxpayers and reforms in the taxation system.
Chief Commissioner RTO supported the suggestion made by Zia Sarhadi and said steps would be taken in light of views expressed by him for the betterment of the taxation system and for providing ease of doing business to the trading community of the country.
