Chief Commissioner RTO Felicitates Officers On Achieving Revenue Targets

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja Monday felicitated the Inland Revenue Officers and Junior officers for achieving Rs 5 billion revenue targets with great margin despite COVID-19 pandemic and economic challenges.

Addressing the officers of Inland Revenue here at a local hotel, he emphasized upon them to learn from the experiences of the senior officers and play their imperative role in country's economic development.

He advised the junior officers to remain ready for future challenges and being tax collection officers, they should do their job with more dedication and honesty in the coming years and follow the footprints of their senior officers.

The chief commissioner presented shields and commendation certificates to Commissioner Mardan Zone Haroon Masud, Commissioner DI Khan Zone Irfan Aziz, Commissioner Withholding Zone M Ayaz, Commissioner Corporate Zone Tariq Jamal Khattak and Commissioner Peshawar Zone Shaheed Mehboob on good performance. He also distributed commendation certificates among other junior officers.

