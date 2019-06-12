Chief Commissioner RTO Hyderabad calls upon business community to take benefit of amnesty scheme

The Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Hyderabad Shahid Baloch has called upon the business community to take benefits of the amnesty schemes and declared their undisclosed assets by June 30, 2019 adding that it was the last chance of declaration of assets as the federal government has decided to take action against defaulters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Hyderabad Shahid Baloch has called upon the business community to take benefits of the amnesty schemes and declared their undisclosed assets by June 30, 2019 adding that it was the last chance of declaration of assets as the federal government has decided to take action against defaulters.

He expressed these remarks while addressing an amnesty scheme awareness programme arranged here at the secretariat of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry on Wednesday.

In his presentation, he informed that the scheme came into existence through Presidential Ordinance offering people to declare their undisclosed assets, expenditures and sales along with payment of taxes up to June 30, 2019. The Prime objective of the scheme is to bring maximum people into the tax net so that maximum revenue could be generated to bring the country out from economy crisis, he added.

In order to facilitate the people, he informed that Regional Tax Office Hyderabad has set up an awareness desk to disseminate required information of the benefits of the amnesty scheme. Besides, information is also being communicated through display of banners, distribution of pamphlets, media advertisement and through short messaging service so that the maximum number of people could aware of the benefits and take full advantage of the amnesty scheme, he added.

He said that the federal government fully committed to enhance the numbers of taxpayers in order to generate maximum revenue for the betterment of the country. The Federal board of Revenue is extending full cooperation not only to remove the reservations of the taxpayers but also to facilitate them, he said and called upon the people to become tax filer and play their due role in uplifting the economy of the country.

He said that FBR fully committed to ensure friendly atmosphere for the taxpayers so that they could feel no hesitation while submitting data. He also called upon the business community not to feel any hesitation while visiting the tax offices where the officers concerned are ready to facilitate them.

The Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Hyderabad has assured the industrialists that all required facilities would be provided to registered industrial units of SITE Hyderabad.

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Shahid Kaimkhani in his welcome address appreciated the announcement of the amnesty scheme and termed it a right decision to stable the country economy.

He also thanked the Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office and his team members for launching awareness programme regarding the amnesty scheme adding that such programmes would help in bridging the gap between the industrialists and tax collectors.

He said that the business community was ready to extend full cooperation with the tax collectors however, he said that unnecessary harassment is creating misunderstanding among the community members which can only be bridged by providing all required facilities from the government.

If the industrialists and factory owners received facilities, the quantum of export could be enhanced and earning of foreign exchange could be utilized for the betterment of the country, he added.

Among others, the HSATI office bearers and members executive committee Shuja Razzaq Memon, Umer Tariq, Salahuddin Qureshi, Amir Shahid, Doulat Ram and Faheem Noorwala were also present on the occasion.