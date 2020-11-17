Chief Commissioner RTPS relieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has relieved Muhammad Mushtaq Jadoon of his duties as Chief Commissioner Right to Public Services (RTPS) on completion of three years.

It was notified here Tuesday by KP Administration Department.

Meanwhile, Shah Fahad, Director (Admin) Excise and Taxation has been nominated to represent provincial government in National Command and Operational Centre constituted in pursuance of decision taken by National Coordination Committee on COVID-19, said a notification issued here by KP Establishment Department.