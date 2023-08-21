Open Menu

Chief Commissioner RTS Chairs Meeting To Enhance Public Services In Battagram Distt

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 08:24 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner RTS Khyber Phaktunkawa Muhammad Saleem Khan Monday chaired a meeting along with commissioner RTS and allied departments in Battagram to streamline public services and uphold the principles of Right to Services.

During the comprehensive session, an elaborate presentation was provided to the line department heads, interpreting the pivotal role that district authorities play in facilitating the provision of services and resolving public grievances through the RTS framework.

It was further explained that the framework guided by the directives of the provincial government, the establishment of the Right to Public Service Commission takes center stage, aimed at ensuring seamless access to government services for the public.

These measures materialize within a designated timeframe, reflecting the commitment of the administration to enhance citizen experience. The district offices were also encouraged to shift their focus towards service-related matters, affording attention to the facets of services provided to the masses.

With an emphasis on both district and sub-district levels, concerted efforts were highlighted as crucial in providing ease and suitability in addressing issues pertaining to public convenience.

This determined approach is anticipated to empower the public to benefit more effectively from the services extended.

