Chief Commissioner stresses to educate public about tax system, laws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan Sajjad Tasleem Azam on Friday stressed on educating public on complicated tax system, simplification of tax laws and procedures to rebuild trust through awareness pleading that it would reflect on country’s revenue generation in a positive way.

He was speaking at an interactive session with a 16-member delegation from National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad led by NIM chief instructor Ms Samreen Zahra, presently on a study tour to government departments and facilities in Multan as part of their ongoing training under 39th Mid Career Management Course.

Sajjad Tasleem Azam said that there were some problems in tax recovery due to staff and resources shortage but still RTO Multan was able to meet targets. He added that RTO Multan was overcoming problems by virtue of digitalization adding that Point of Sale (PoS) Invoicing System was bringing small businesses and retailers into the tax net. He hoped, not only it would improve revenue but also help small businesses and retailers comprehend the tax system and policy.

He said, RTO Multan region comprised areas of Multan, Khanewal, Mian Channu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Rajan Pur. The delegates visited different sections of RTO office and chief commissioner gave them detailed briefing on their working. Sajjad Tasleem Azam distributed shields among the delegates, the BS-18 and BS-19 officers from different government departments including police, NAB and others.

Later, the delegation visited Nishtar Medical University (NMU) where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani received them and gave them a briefing. She said that modern facilities were available at the hospital. She said that patients from across south Punjab and rest of the country avail Nishtar hospital facility.

She admitted the hospital face problems due to rush of patients but these are overcome by doctors’ and paramedics’ hard work and available facilities. The delegates visited different sections of the hospital including Oncology and Gynae departments besides classrooms of the university.