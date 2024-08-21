Open Menu

Chief Commissioner Suspends PTI’s NOC For Public Gathering

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Chief Commissioner suspends PTI's NOC for public gathering

The chief commissioner on Wednesday suspended the NOC issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering in the capital due to the security concerns following recommendations from Federal law enforcement agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The chief commissioner on Wednesday suspended the NOC issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering in the capital due to the security concerns following recommendations from Federal law enforcement agencies.

The notification issued here stated that a high-level meeting was held to review the security situation chaired by the Chief Commissioner and was attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad.

During the meeting, the NOC issued by the DC on July 31st was reviewed.

The IG Islamabad raised security concerns due to various upcoming events in the city.

The notification highlighted that a religious group called for a protest in front of the Supreme Court on August 22, and security was deployed for the Bangladesh cricket team currently in Islamabad.

Additionally, the IG emphasized the security of foreign embassies in the capital.

The meeting decided to suspend the NOC made to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property, saying the administration was committed to maintaining peace and protecting the citizens’ lives and property in Islamabad.

