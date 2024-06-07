Chief Commissioner visits ICT admin offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday conducted surprise inspections across various offices under his jurisdiction and issued directives to the officials to observe punctuality in dispensing their duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday conducted surprise inspections across various offices under his jurisdiction and issued directives to the officials to observe punctuality in dispensing their duties.

During his visit, the chief commissioner reviewed the attendance of officers and staff, and strictly warned them to ensure punctual conduct otherwise stern action would be taken against them, said a press release.

He also engaged with the general public and visitors besides issuing directives to the authorities concerned to promptly address their concerns and reservations to refrain from adding more to their miseries and difficulties for ensuring smooth functioning.