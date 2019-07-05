UrduPoint.com
Chief Commissioner Visits Marghzar Zoo, Reviews Arrangement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:38 PM

Chief Commissioner visits Marghzar Zoo, reviews arrangement

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory Amer Ali Ahmed Friday visited Marghzar Zoo and reviewed the arrangements being provided to the animals over there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory Amer Ali Ahmed Friday visited Marghzar Zoo and reviewed the arrangements being provided to the animals over there.

He ordered the Zoo authorities to further improve in the facilities regarding cleanliness, hygiene and food condition in the enclosure of animals.

He also issued directions to place the sign boards for the facility of tourists. The deputed Veterinary officer briefed the Chief Commissioner about the steps being taken by the authorities for the improvement of Zoo.

During his visit all concerned officers were also present.

