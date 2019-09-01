Chief commissioner visits vegetable market, reviews arrangements

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Aamer Ali Ahmed on Sunday visited I-11 vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) and reviewed arrangement being provided by the city administration over there.

During his visit, he inspected different stalls and discussed rate lists with the market committee members for its effective implementation.

He directed the deputy commissioner's office and the market committee to review the prices in line with the previous data to control the prices, a press release said.

Ahmed said, price monitoring in the market should be a regular feature to ensure the implementation of the allocated prices and for that purpose the market committee should set up a task force.

He ordered the market committee to ensure the cleanliness and traffic flow in the Sabzi Mandi on priority basis to facilitate business and convenience of the citizens.

The market committee briefed the chief commissioner about relocation of the carts and establishment of new car parking in the market. He asked the directorate of agriculture extension services and market committee to expedite the process of opening Tarlai Bazar as soon as possible to facilitate the public.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat and assistant commissioners were accompanied the chief commissioner.