Chief Commissioner vows to control dengue outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq on Tuesday said that all possible resources will be utilized to control the dengue outbreak in the city.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review dengue control arrangements.

He was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, on the measures that are being taken to control the outbreak.

The Deputy Commissioner said that surveillance teams were in the field and visiting different places to detect and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

He said that strict action was being taken against those who violate the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dengue prevention.

The Chief Commissioner directed that sanitation arrangements should be improved in different areas of the city to prevent dengue.

He urged the people to cooperate with the authorities in the fight against dengue.