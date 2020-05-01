UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Conservator Forests Visits Lal Sohanra National Park

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:27 PM

Chief Conservator Forests visits Lal Sohanra National Park

Chief Conservator of Forest Extension Punjab Faisal Haroon Friday visited Lal Sohanra National Park, some 30 kilometres from here and inspected the flowers nursery and progress of different development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Chief Conservator of Forest Extension Punjab Faisal Haroon Friday visited Lal Sohanra National Park, some 30 kilometres from here and inspected the flowers nursery and progress of different development projects.

Conservator Forest Bahawalpur Saeed Tabassum briefed him about ten BIllion Tree Tsunami project of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Conservator directed to plant more trees under the project and achieve the set targets. He visited nursery set up for Ten billion Tree Tsunami and directed to take special care of plants and saplings.

He also appreciated flora and fauna of Lal Sohanra National Park.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Progress From Billion

Recent Stories

National Emirati legislative systems guarantee pro ..

1 minute ago

Spain Expects 9.2% Drop in GDP in 2020 Due to Pand ..

1 minute ago

Bulgarian Authorities Cancel Compulsory Face Masks ..

1 minute ago

HMC starts blood plasma infusion to treat COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

AKU introduces Covid-19 Course for medical student ..

4 minutes ago

Prof Dr Asghar appointed Dean Faculty of Sciences ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.