Chief Conservator Forests visits Lal Sohanra National Park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Chief Conservator of Forest Extension Punjab Faisal Haroon Friday visited Lal Sohanra National Park, some 30 kilometres from here and inspected the flowers nursery and progress of different development projects.

Conservator Forest Bahawalpur Saeed Tabassum briefed him about ten BIllion Tree Tsunami project of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Conservator directed to plant more trees under the project and achieve the set targets. He visited nursery set up for Ten billion Tree Tsunami and directed to take special care of plants and saplings.

He also appreciated flora and fauna of Lal Sohanra National Park.