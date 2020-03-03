Chief Conservator Wildlife for joining hands to protect biodiversity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Conservator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Dr. Mohsin Farooque Tuesday called for joining hands on the World Wildlife Day to let the people and nature thrive jointly on mother earth.

In his message in connection with the day, he said at the moment, biodiversity is under remarkable risk due to a number of common pressure habitat stress, over exploitation and unsustainable use of natural resources, air, land and water pollution, increasing numbers and impact of invasive alien species and climate change, amongst other factors.

However, he said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department striving hardly to sustain biodiversity through different means and measures adding that Markhor trophy hunting is boosting local economies, and this year the successful rate of single bid of Markhor is $ 1, 50,000 which is highest in history.

He said new 653 vacancies have been generated in newly merged districts, similarly department is trying to declare Hazara as independent Circle. The province has 14 percent area under protected areas network and in future it is aiming to extend it up 25 percent through the development of new national parks in Malakandi, Kumrat, Nizampur and 1st Biosphere Reserve of province in PALAS Kohistan and last but not least Wildlife Department is focusing to ensure sustainable management of Wildlife through law enforcement round the province and settled areas.

It is worth to mention that every Year 3rd March is celebrated world wide as Wildlife Day with different themes. For the year 2020 the theme for celebrations of wildlife day is "Sustaining All Life on Earth".