Open Menu

Chief Editor Daily Millat Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Chief Editor daily Millat passes away

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Veteran Journalist/Chief Editor daily “Millat” Sardar Abid Aleem who died of cardiac

arrest last night, was laid to rest in Ghulam Muhammad Abad graveyard here on Sunday.

He was the elder brother of retired station In-charge APP Faisalabad Sardar Sajid Aleem.

His funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks

of life including journalists, industrialists, businessmen, traders, lawyers and doctors.

The Qul ceremony for the departed soul will be held at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Jamia Masjid

Jhang Bazaar Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan at 9 a.m. on Monday (March 04, 2024).

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has expressed a deep sense

of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sardar Abid Aleem.

In his condolence message, the DC paid rich tributes to Sardar Abid Aleem for his services

in the journalism and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace

and grant patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Patron of Nazriya Pakistan Forum Parvaiz Khalid Sheikh, President Nazriya

Pakistan Forum Mian Abdul Waheed, General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Hajji

Muhammad Abid, Hamid Sultan Dawoodi, Mian Riffat Qadri Advocate, Sheikh Muhammad

Afzal, Shaheen, Muhammad Yousuf Ansari, Prof Riaz Ahmad Qadri, Mian Muhammad

Tayyab Advocate and others in a joint condolence massage paid tributes to Sardar

Abid Aleem.

They said that services of Sardar Abid Aleem for highlighting societal issues through

pen would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Lawyers Died March May Sunday Prayer Mosque Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

15 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

15 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

15 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

15 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

15 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

15 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

15 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

15 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

15 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan