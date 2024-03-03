Chief Editor Daily Millat Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Veteran Journalist/Chief Editor daily “Millat” Sardar Abid Aleem who died of cardiac
arrest last night, was laid to rest in Ghulam Muhammad Abad graveyard here on Sunday.
He was the elder brother of retired station In-charge APP Faisalabad Sardar Sajid Aleem.
His funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks
of life including journalists, industrialists, businessmen, traders, lawyers and doctors.
The Qul ceremony for the departed soul will be held at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Jamia Masjid
Jhang Bazaar Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan at 9 a.m. on Monday (March 04, 2024).
Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has expressed a deep sense
of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sardar Abid Aleem.
In his condolence message, the DC paid rich tributes to Sardar Abid Aleem for his services
in the journalism and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace
and grant patience for the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, Chief Patron of Nazriya Pakistan Forum Parvaiz Khalid Sheikh, President Nazriya
Pakistan Forum Mian Abdul Waheed, General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Hajji
Muhammad Abid, Hamid Sultan Dawoodi, Mian Riffat Qadri Advocate, Sheikh Muhammad
Afzal, Shaheen, Muhammad Yousuf Ansari, Prof Riaz Ahmad Qadri, Mian Muhammad
Tayyab Advocate and others in a joint condolence massage paid tributes to Sardar
Abid Aleem.
They said that services of Sardar Abid Aleem for highlighting societal issues through
pen would always be remembered.
