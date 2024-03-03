Chief Editor daily Millat passes away

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Veteran Journalist/Chief Editor daily “Millat” Sardar Abid Aleem who died of cardiac

arrest last night, was laid to rest in Ghulam Muhammad Abad graveyard here on Sunday.

He was the elder brother of retired station In-charge APP Faisalabad Sardar Sajid Aleem.

His funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks

of life including journalists, industrialists, businessmen, traders, lawyers and doctors.

The Qul ceremony for the departed soul will be held at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Jamia Masjid

Jhang Bazaar Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan at 9 a.m. on Monday (March 04, 2024).

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has expressed a deep sense

of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sardar Abid Aleem.

In his condolence message, the DC paid rich tributes to Sardar Abid Aleem for his services

in the journalism and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace

and grant patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Patron of Nazriya Pakistan Forum Parvaiz Khalid Sheikh, President Nazriya

Pakistan Forum Mian Abdul Waheed, General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Hajji

Muhammad Abid, Hamid Sultan Dawoodi, Mian Riffat Qadri Advocate, Sheikh Muhammad

Afzal, Shaheen, Muhammad Yousuf Ansari, Prof Riaz Ahmad Qadri, Mian Muhammad

Tayyab Advocate and others in a joint condolence massage paid tributes to Sardar

Abid Aleem.

They said that services of Sardar Abid Aleem for highlighting societal issues through

pen would always be remembered.