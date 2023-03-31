Chief editor of daily Aftab Mumtaz Tahir laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Editor of 'Daily Aftab' Mumtaz A. Tahir was laid to rest on Thursday night at Pak Mai graveyard after his funeral prayers were held here.

The chief editor had died due to cardiac arrest at 'Sehri' time. A large number of people including notables attended the 'Namaz-e-Janaza of the 80-year-old veteran journalist.

Noted scholar and Ameer of Jamat Ahl-e-Sunnat Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi was also in the attendees.

He is survived by a widow, a daughter and four sons including Aftab Group Editor Asad Mumtaz, Editor Mohsin Mumtaz Siyal, Ehsan Siyal and Faisal Siyal.

Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, PML-N leader Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Allama Syed Hamd Saeed Kazmi, Director Information Multan Sajjad Jahanian were among those who attended the funeral prayers.