Chief Election Commissioner Allows Women Staffers To Avail Two-week Leave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Chief Election Commissioner allows women staffers to avail two-week leave

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday directed to allow women employees to avail two-week leave as preventive and safety measures against the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday directed to allow women employees to avail two-week leave as preventive and safety measures against the spread of coronavirus.

According to an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) press release, in order to counter adverse effects of coronavirus, all those ladies could avail the facility, who have kids and bring their kids to the day care centre while performing their duties in the ECP Secretariat.

It added the day care centre established at ECP Secretariat would also remain closed for two weeks.

