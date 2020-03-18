Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) reviews arrangements for local government elections

Reviews Arrangements For Local Government Elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja Wednesday held a high level meeting of election commission and reviewed arrangements for conduct of free, fair and transparent local government elections.

The meeting was attended by provincial election commissioners and Additional DG Military Land and Cantonment Board Dr Naeem Chaudhry.

The CEC expressed dissatisfaction over non provision of necessary documents related to constituencies and lay out by Punjab and KP governments and directed Chief Secretary Punjab and KP to provide required documents at earliest so that the LG polls could be conducted as soon as possible.