Chief Election Commissioner Has Good Reputation: Rana Tanvir Hussain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanvir Hussain Tuesday said that Sikandar Sultan Raja, the new Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan had very good reputation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanvir Hussain Tuesday said that Sikandar Sultan Raja, the new Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan had very good reputation.

Wherever, he worked he left very good marks and remembered in good words, he said while talking to media persons outside the parliament.

He said that the committee took lot of time to carefully reach to the consensus and now it was hoped that nominated members and Cheif Election Commissioner would perform their duties in the by-elections and general elections as neutral and unbiased.

"No party was satisfied in the last general elections and we hope the new team of Election Commission will not let anybody to raise finger on their reputation and work," he added.

Raja Sikandar Sultan an ex-bureaucrat was one of three proposed candidates who won the confidence of both the opposition and the government after marathon scrutiny sessions.

Raja Sikandar Sultan hails from a village in District Sargodha.

His father was an officer in the Pakistan Army.

He was schooled at the Government High school Bhera and later went to the Cadet College Hasan Abdal for further education.

He later obtained an MBBS degree from King Edward Medical College in Lahore.

He also earned a degree in law from the Punjab University and passed his Central Superior Services (CSS) Exam in 1987. He was posted as assistant commissioner Islamabad.

Throughout his career, he held many important positions, including the post of deputy commissioner Islamabad.

He was also posted as director-general Excise & Taxation Punjab, provincial secretary Communications & Works Punjab, provincial secretary Services & General Administration Punjab, and director-general Immigration & Passports in the Federal government.

The new CEC also served as chief secretary Gilgit Baltistan (GB), CS Azad Kashmir (AJK), and federal secretary Petroleum & Natural Resources, and retired as secretary of Pakistan Railways in the recent past.

