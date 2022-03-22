Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations of LB elections in Sindh

Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday during his visit to the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh presided over a meeting in connection with the preparations for the local body elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday during his visit to the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh presided over a meeting in connection with the preparations for the local body elections.

The Provincial Election Commissioner while briefing the Chief Election Commissioner about the preparations for the elections said that the work of delimitation of Constituencies across Sindh has been completed while the objections raised by the Delimitation Authority have also been finalized.

The final lists of constituencies will be posted on March 24, he said.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the decision to hold elections in May would be taken after consultation with the provincial government. He observed that the role of the Election Commission officials should be impartial which is imperative for holding free, fair and transparent elections which would restore the confidence of the political parties and the people in the electoral process.

The Provincial Election Commissioner was directed to meet the leaders of the political parties and take them into confidence.

It also called for launching a public awareness campaign so that more people could exercise their right to vote.

Regarding the revision of electoral rolls, the Chief Election Commissioner was informed that out of the unverified voters provided in the supplementary rolls, 3513083 voters have been verified and the rest of the verification process is in progress.

Sikandar Sultan Raja directed that the process of verification of those voters which has not been completed yet, their verification should be completed as soon as possible and it should be ensured that the electoral rolls are free from any kind of error after completion.

A detailed briefing was given by the Provincial Election Commissioner on the ongoing recruitments in the province and the progress in this regard has been made so far.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed that no negligence should be made during recruitment process and merit should be taken into account during the process.

In connection with the development works, the Chief Election Commissioner directed that PC-I should be prepared as soon as possible in all the districts where plots are available and sent to the Election Commission so that the rest of the work can be carried out.

He also directed to take appropriate action to execute repair of those offices which needed the repair work. The funds required for this will be provided by the Election Commission, he said. Furthermore, if any land case is pending with the Land Utilization Department of Sindh, the Election Commission should be informed so that the Chief Election Commissioner can personally contact the Chief Minister of Sindh to resolve the issue.