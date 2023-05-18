Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, members meet CM Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Election Commission Members met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Thursday and condemned May 9th terrorism incidents besides expressing solidarity with the armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Election Commission Members met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Thursday and condemned May 9th terrorism incidents besides expressing solidarity with the armed forces.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Election Commissioner chaired a meeting which strongly condemned terrorist incidents on May 9, said a handout issued here.

Chief Election Commissioner and the ECP Members were presented solid proofs about the involvement of a political party in the May 9 terrorist incidents.

Chief Election Commissioner and ECP Members were also presented proofs of pictures, videos and messaging.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting reprimanded that a political party made shameful the whole Pakistani nation on May 9, adding that attacks on military installations were carried out under a planned strategy. Proofs of contacts between the attackers and the political leadership in Zaman Park surfaced through geo-fencing. Mohsin Naqvi denounced that an obnoxious game was played under the guise of politics and according to the initial estimate loss of Rs.600 crore was incurred.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja while addressing the meeting appreciated that the Punjab government undertook excellent steps for the protection of masses in the wake of present situation.

"The objective of Election Commission is to ensure holding fair, just and peaceful general elections as the ECP is not affiliated with any political party nor it have any political motives," he added. Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that the ECP always made decisions on merit, adding that the Caretaker government was also impartial and holding free and fair election was also its mandate.

The ECP would again review security steps for holding general elections. Election Commission would provide all possible assistance to the Punjab government to hold free and fair elections, he said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP Members were given a briefing about the terrorist incidents occurred on May 9.

Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar apprised the Chief Election Commissioner and the ECP Members about the details of attacks at the Jinnah House and other military installations on May 9.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) while giving a briefing about the damages caused due to terrorist attacks apprised that on the whole 256 violent incidents occurred where military installations and sites were targeted. As many as 108 vehicles of police and other institutions along with 23 buildings were damaged. It was further informed during the meeting that 5 persons lost their lives while 127 police officers, soldiers and 15 citizens got injured during the violent incidents.

Member Election of Pakistan Sindh Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member KPK Justice (Rtd) Ikram Ullah Khan, Member Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Umer Hameed Khan, Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Law, Secretary Prosecution, CCPO Lahore and Additional IG CTD attended the meeting.

