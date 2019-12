Chief Engineer announces closure of Sukkur Barrage

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage on Friday announced for the general information of agriculturists and forming community settled on Sukkur Barrage areas that all the canals offtaking from Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from January 6 to 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage on Friday announced for the general information of agriculturists and forming community settled on Sukkur Barrage areas that all the canals offtaking from Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from January 6 to 20.

According to an announcement, there will be no flow of water in any of the offtaking canal including North West Canal, Dadu Canal, Khairpur Feeder East Canal, Khairpur Feeder West Canal, Rohri Main Canal and Nara Canal of Sukkur Barrage.