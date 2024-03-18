Chief Engineer Announces Closure Of Water Flow From Canals Of Sukkur Barrage
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 06:56 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) All off-taking canals of the right bank of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from April 01 to April 30, 2024 for the purpose of maintenance and necessary repair of the infrastructure.
This was announced by the Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Sukkur region here Monday.
The Chief Engineer said that necessary publicity had already been made through different institutions of local governments of Sukkur, Larkana and other districts for the information of agriculturists, and the farmer community regarding the closure period of the canal water.
During the above-mentioned period, he said, there would be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage righ bank i.e. NW canal (Khirthar canal), Dadu canal, Rice canal and their allied channels.
