Chief Engineer Irrigation Kotri Barrage Announces Canals Closure

Thu 12th December 2019 | 06:53 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chief Engineering Irrigation Kotri Barrage informed here on Thursday that all canals of the Kotri barrage will remain closed from December 25, 2019 to January 10, 2020 for annual repair, maintenance and inspection of infrastructure.

The canals of Kotri Barrage which will be closed during the period included Akram Wah (Lined Channel), Old Phuleli (Pinyari), New Phuleli (Phuleli), Kalari Baghar Feeder Upper, Wadhu Wah and Fasadi Wah, he added.

