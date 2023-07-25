Open Menu

Chief Engineer Irrigation Visits Head Panjnad, Head Islam To Monitor Flood Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Chief Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone Khalid Bashir visited Head Panjnad and Head Islam to inspect the flood situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone Khalid Bashir visited Head Panjnad and Head islam to inspect the flood situation.

He said that regular monitoring of levees and flood areas was going on in Bahawalpur District and added the situation was normal .

He said that there was capacity of 330,000 cusecs of water at Head Islam Hasilpur. At present 28,000 cusecs water had been received while 27,000 cusecs were being released, he added.

He further informed that there was a capacity of 865 thousand cusecs of water in Head Punjand. Currently, 63000 cusecs of water had been received while 54000 cusecs of water was being released.

