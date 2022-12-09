UrduPoint.com

Chief Engineer Mirpur Transfers To Muzaffarabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Chief Engineer Mirpur (BS-20) Saeed-Ud-Din Gilani has been transferred and posted at Grid/construction/procurement BS-20, as a Chief Engineer Electricity Muzaffarabad whereas, Tahir Hussain Rityal Director Electricity/implementation (BS-20) office of the Chief Engineer Mirpur has been appointed against the post of Chief Engineer Electricity, Mirpur (BS-20) on current charge basis in terms of Rules 10-B of the AJK Civil servants(Appointment and conditions of service)Rules,1977, said a notification issued by Services and General Administration on Friday.

The President of Azad Kashmir has formally accorded the approval in this regard.

