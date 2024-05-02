Chief Engineer pledges to resolve worker issues at Tarbela 5 Extension Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Engineer and Project Director of the Tarbela 5th Extension Project Waseem Raza Thursday assured that the concerns of the workers at Tarbela 5 would be addressed as soon as possible. He emphasized the commitment to overcome any obstacles and ensure timely completion of the project

Raza conveyed these sentiments during a ceremony organized by the Pakistan China Construction Company Limited (PCCCL) on the eve of International Labour Day at the project site.

On the occasion Project Manager consultant Mark Gill, General Secretary of the Tarbela 5 Public Labuor Union Aslam Adil, and company representative Hamid Khan also expressed their views. Later, PCCCL also arranged a special lunch for the workers as part of the event.

Chief Engineer and Project Director Waseem Raza underscored the importance of China's role as a friendly neighbor and contributor to Pakistan's development efforts, particularly in challenging times.

He expressed pride in the Pak-China friendship and highlighted the significance of both local and foreign workers in the Tarbela 5th Extension Project.

Raza emphasized the collective responsibility to complete the project on schedule, with workers playing a pivotal role.

Aslam Adil, General Secretary of the Tarbela 5 Public Labor Union, underscored the Labuor Day’s importance and the national significance of the Tarbela Dam project. He reiterated the union's commitment to resolving any issues faced by workers in collaboration with the company's administration and GRC.

Hamid Khan, the Company Admin Officer, reiterated the company's dedication to timely project completion and expressed optimism about achieving the goal by 2026, a year ahead of schedule. He assured that the company would take necessary measures to address any concerns raised by the workers.