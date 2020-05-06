Chief Engineer rtd (BS-20) Zahid Abbas appointed as Member IRSA KPK

:Chief Engineer rtd (BS-20) Zahid Abbas has been appointed as Member Indus River System Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer rtd (BS-20) Zahid Abbas has been appointed as Member Indus River System Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years.

According to IRSA notification, Engineer Zahid Abbas has been appointed as Member IRSA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years in terms of Section 4 (1) and 4 (3) of the IRSA Act, 1992 with effect from May 05,2020.

Moreover, he has been taken over charge of the office of the Chairman IRSA with effect from May 5, it further said.