Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Mohammad Naeem Akhtar visits various areas to inspect cleanliness

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 09:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Mohammad Naeem Akhtar visited various areas for the Mera Shahr Meri Pehchan campaign.

He said the company staff will make the city clean during the campaign. He visited the streets of Mohalla Noorshah Bukhari, Mohalla Kajalpura, Mohalla Bagh Mahi, and Mohalla Aam Khas of Union Council No. 15. He also reviewed the sanitation situation in the streets.

He inquired from the supervisory staff about the method of garbage transfer from the narrow streets.

He directed that the supervisory staff make regular meetings with the residents of the area so no resident of the area should throw garbage in the streets.

On this occasion, the CEO of the company also visited the Noor Shah Bukhari graveyard located in Union Council No15and reviewed the cleaning situation in the graveyard. He directed that the cleaning in the graveyard should be maintained.

