Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board holds public hearing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board held a public hearing for the resolution of the problems and issues faced by the residents and trading community here on Wednesday.

Representing the trading community, President Tajir Ittehad (Traders' Alliance) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Chairman Shaukatullah Hamdard, Mian Mohamamd Aqeel and Zafar Minhas highlighted problems faced by the trading community, particularly relating to property tax, professional tax, lease tax, encroachments, illegal parking, electric cables, sewage system and beautification of bazaars.

The CEO Cantonment Board took notice of all public grievances and assured resolution of all problems. He assured that the trading community would be taken on board before taking all measures in this regard.