Chief Executive Officer, Directorate of Health Authority Bahawalpur, Dr.Farhat Abbas Mohsin transferred

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Health Department, Government of Punjab Tuesday transferred Chief Executive Officer, Directorate of Health Authority Bahawalpur, Dr.Farhat Abbas Mohsin with immediate effect.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab notified that Dr.

Farhat Abbas Mohsin, Additional Principal Medical Officer (BS-19), Chief Executive Officer, Directorate of Health Authority was hereby transferred on administrative grounds and directed to report to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department with immediate effect.

The notification further said that Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, Senior Medical Officer (BS-18) DHO (HRM and MIS) Bahawalpur was hereby assigned the additional charge to the post CEO (DHA) with immediate effect and until further orders.