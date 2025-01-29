Chief Executive PCP Takes Patients To Bagh Naran
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chief Executive of Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, accompanied long-term admitted patients and their caregivers on a recreational visit to Bagh Naran in Hayatabad.
During the visit, the patients explored various sections of the vast park, including the zoo and newly developed green spaces constructed under the City Improvement Project.
A PCP statement on Wednesday said, the patients showed special interest in the tour of Bagh Naran and the zoo and also participated in various games.
Dr. Ilyas Syed stated that in accordance with global public health standards, the center regularly organizes sports competitions and recreational and cultural trips for people with spinal cord injuries.
These activities, held in collaboration with medical staff, aimed to provide relaxation, motivation, and enjoyment to the patients, he added.
Dr Ilyas Syed emphasized that such initiatives would not only enhance the rehabilitation and recovery process but also strengthen the patients' determination and morale.
He also appreciated the efforts of the center’s medical staff, especially Senior Physical Therapist Dr. Gohar Rehman, for his dedicated contributions.
Additionally, he provided essential guidance to the patients under treatment to help them lead a happy life.
