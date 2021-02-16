Chief Executive Pesco visits Hattar Industrial Estate

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer PESCO Abdul Jabbar Khan on Tuesday said two new Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) would be installed before the holy month of Ramzan.

No country could run its industrial sector without provision of electricity and Wapda is striving for the national cause, he expressed these views while attending a meeting of industrialists at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE).

Abdul Jabbar Khan further said that industries and electricity are correlated, without electricity no industry can run and when the industry progresses it brings prosperity and development and also provide employment opportunities.

Talking about the electricity-related issues in HIE he said that CEO Pesco Abdul Jabbar Khan visited HIE on the directives of the Federal Minister for Power to address the grievances of industrialists.

Chairman HIE Malik Ashiq Awan assured CEO Pesco of the cooperation of industrialists with Wapda, Abdul Jabbar Khan thanked Qarshi Industries and HIE for their collaboration and appreciated them.

In the meeting SE Hazara division Ghulam Sarwar, PD Sultan Rasheed, XEN Ikramullah, pattern in-chief industrialists of HIE Abdul Qadir, Chairman Wapda committee for industries Omer Khan, Fida Muhammad Khan, GM Admin Qarshi Industries Zia ur Rehman, Zubair Ahmed and Mohsin Gul were also present.