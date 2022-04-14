UrduPoint.com

Chief Executive WSSC Inspects Cleanliness Operation In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Chief Executive WSSC inspects cleanliness operation in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Ameer Khan on Thursday visited various union councils of Mardan and inspected ongoing cleanliness operation.

He was accompanied by Manager Municipal Services, Muhammad Khalil Akbar and concerned officials. He also met with locals and apprised himself about their problems and concerns.

WSSC Chief said that provincial authorities has approved water act after amending local government under which action could be initiated against littering and disposing garbage in sewerage lines.

He said that Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) has carried out awareness campaign for public orientation in collaboration with local government representatives and trader community.

He said that teams of CLC have also informed people about benefits of cleanliness during Friday prayer sermons in 220 mosques of the city and its environs.

Related Topics

Water Company Mardan Prayer Government

Recent Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

11 seconds ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

13 minutes ago
 Student killed by bus in sialkot

Student killed by bus in sialkot

6 minutes ago
 Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top p ..

Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top priority, says Mehdi

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS directs provision of essential item ..

Balochistan CS directs provision of essential items to avoid shortage

6 minutes ago
 African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.