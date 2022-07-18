Chief Information Commissioner calls on CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Information Commissioner, Farah Hamid Khan on Monday called on the Chief Secretary (CS) KP, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash.

They discussed measures to improve access to public information, ensuring steps for more transparency in governance affairs and enhancing awareness amongst the general public on their role in strengthening the RTI system.