Chief Information Commissioner Emphasizes Upon Access To Information In All Departments

Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:58 PM

Chief Information Commissioner emphasizes upon access to information in all departments

Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam on Wednesday emphasized upon the access to free information in all public sector departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam on Wednesday emphasized upon the access to free information in all public sector departments.

Addressing a meeting with legal team of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Chief Information Commissioner said, "Right to free information is the fundamental right of every citizen under article 19A subject to restrictions as imposed under law.

" He said that the attendees of meeting that letters had been sent to all federal secretaries to depute Public Information Officers in all public sector departments.

The meeting was attended by learned Justice (Retd.) Sarmad Jalal Osmani,Director SBP Raza Mohsin and other SBP officials and members of Information Commission.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

