Chief Information Commissioner meets CPNE members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam on Wednesday said that every citizen had right to information of every public sector department.

Addressing a meeting with officer-bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) at CPNE Secretariat, he said that The Right of Access to Information was passed by the Parliament in October 2017, according to a statement.

Muhammad Azam said every public sector department must publish complete information on its website for the information of general public. The commission had been established to address the issues of masses relating to the access to information. In this regard the public sector departments had been advised to depute Public Information Officers.

If Public Information Officers were not posted, the Secretary of the concerned department shall be responsible.

To a question, Chief Information Commissioner informed the participants of meeting that any citizen could complain if not being provided the required Information from any department and the complaint would be resolved within 60 days.

Muhammad Azam appealed to the media and civil society to raise awareness among masses about Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

Among others Member Information Commission Fawad Malik, CPNE SecretaryGeneral Jabbar Khattak and other CPNE members including Ghulam Nabi Chandio attended the meeting.