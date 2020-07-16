Chief Inspectorate calls on Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Inspectorate of Mines and Minerals Falak Zaman on Wednesday called on Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai at Civil Secretariat here

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on mining and mineral related business, labor and reserves in all the provinces including Kohat.

Issuing instructions to the Chief Inspectorate of Mines and Minerals Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Assistant Arif Ahmadzai remarked that timely practical steps should be taken to control the occurrence of fires in mineral deposits in Kohat to avoid any loss of life and property.

He further said that where SOPs are not being implemented with regard to mines and minerals, legal action should be taken and the concerned site should be shut down immediately.

Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant for Minerals, while instructing to ensure the rights of the workers at the mining sites, said that all available resources should be utilized for the financial and physical protection of the workers, working at all the mineral deposits sites. He said any negligence in regarding would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken.

The Special Assistant for Minerals further remarked that the sites of all the mineral mines should be inspected within 15 days and the existing SOPs for firefighting and operation should be inspected in order to avoid any loss of life and property in the future.