Chief Justice AJK High Court Approves 3 Circuit Benches For Hearing Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sadaqat Hussain Raja on Friday has approved the visits of judges in three circuit benches for hearing the cases including the circuit bench Mirpur, Kotli and Rawalakot.
As per the schedule, the judge of AJK High Court justice Syed Shahid Bahar will hear the cases in circuit bench Kotli from January 22 to February 3, 2024, the judge AJK High Court Muhammad Ejaz Khan will hear the cases in circuit bench Rawalakot from January 22 to 27 ,2024 and the judge of AJK high court Ch.
Khalid Rashid in circuit bench Mirpur will hear the cases from January 22 to February 03, 2024 respectively.
The Chief Justice AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, judges of AJK high court Justice Sardar Liaqat Hussain and Mian Arif Hussain will hear the cases from January 22 to February 3, 2024 in Headquarter Muzaffarbad of AJK High court besides, the judge AJK high court Muhammad Ejaz Khan will also hear the cases in Headquarter Muzaffarabad from January 22 to February 3, 2024.
